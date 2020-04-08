University of Evansville President Discusses Changes Brought by the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to reshape the way America operates, many universities throughout the nation have moved to online instruction in an effort to keep their students and faculty safe.

University of Evansville President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz joined 44News to discuss the challenges and changes that the University has faced as the coronavirus outbreak has continued to progress around the world.

In Your Entire Career as an Educator/administrator, Have You Ever Faced Such an Unpredictable Event?

“Not quite like this one,” Pietruszkiewicz replied.

“I did spend some time in Louisiana, I was there for Hurricane Katrina,” Pietruszkiewicz continued. “A little bit of a different experience, something not quite like what we’ve experienced here in Indiana.”

What Challenges Came With Transitioning the University to Online Learning?

“We let our faculty know about two weeks before we decided to move to an online learning environment, to ask them to get ready,” Pietruszkiewicz said. “The transition has been pretty smooth from our perspective.”

“We still want to provide the same type of transformative education, and our faculty and staff have been up to it,” Pietruszkiewicz continued.

“A couple of little bumps in the road – we want to make sure that all the students can have an online learning environment, and sometimes broadband internet is a little more difficult for some than others,” Pietruszkiewicz went on to say. “Every once in a while you see innovation in action – our student financial services calling up internet providers with a credit card, saying, ‘we need to upgrade our service.'”

What Is the 2021 School Year Going to Look Like on Campus, and Will This Hurt Enrollment?

“We’re optimistic that we’ll begin on-time and in-person in the fall semester, so we have announced that Harlaxton has been canceled for the summer,” Pietruszkiewicz replied.

“We’re hopeful that our students get to have that same type of experience next fall in-person in Harlaxton, and the same thing on University of Evansville’s campus,” Pietruszkiewicz continued. “We did announce earlier this week that the first of our two summer sessions would be a completely virtual, online environment. That will take us through the middle of June, we’ll make a decision by May 1 about the second session in summer.”

“But, we are making contingency plans in the event that that doesn’t happen for the beginning of the fall semester. Our strong preference is to begin the semester in person, as opposed to online, and even if we have to adjust the calendar we will,” Pietruszkiewiczsaid.

What Sort of Feedback From the University of Evansville Community Are You Getting About Online Learning?

“Well I think that this is a new experience for many people, so there have been some adjustments, I think by just about everyone,” Pietruszkiewicz explained.

“I think that our students are resilient, our faculty is innovative – they’ve been able to figure out how to do some things that we would have not thought of about a month ago,” Pietruszkiewicz continued to explain.

“Doing biology labs virtually, being able to do mechanical engineering where they’re building things on their kitchen tables as opposed to in an engineering project space,” said Pietruszkiewicz.

“So there have been some challenges in terms of moving online, but I’m very proud of how our University – our faculty, our staff, our students – have created some great opportunities that we didn’t think would exist before,” Pietruszkiewicz went on to say.

