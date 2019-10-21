EvansvilleIndiana

University of Evansville Named Third Best College in Indiana

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

The University of Evansville is the third best college in Indiana, a recent study says. The personal finance website WalletHub released Monday its ‘2020’s Best College & University Rankings’.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana:

  1. University of Notre Dame
  2. Purdue University-West Lafayette
  3. University of Evansville
  4. DePauw University
  5. Indiana University-Bloomington
  6. Oakland City University
  7. Goshen College
  8. Wabash College
  9. Marian University
  10. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

School Snapshot: University of Evansville (1 = Best; 15 = Average; 30 = Worst)

  • 13th – Admission Rate
  • 9th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 17th – On-Campus Crime
  • 9th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 8th – Graduation Rate
  • 14th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Click here to read the full article.

Comments

comments

Back to top button