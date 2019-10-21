EvansvilleIndiana
University of Evansville Named Third Best College in Indiana
The University of Evansville is the third best college in Indiana, a recent study says. The personal finance website WalletHub released Monday its ‘2020’s Best College & University Rankings’.
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana:
- University of Notre Dame
- Purdue University-West Lafayette
- University of Evansville
- DePauw University
- Indiana University-Bloomington
- Oakland City University
- Goshen College
- Wabash College
- Marian University
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
School Snapshot: University of Evansville (1 = Best; 15 = Average; 30 = Worst)
- 13th – Admission Rate
- 9th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 17th – On-Campus Crime
- 9th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 8th – Graduation Rate
- 14th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
