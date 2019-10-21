University of Evansville Named Third Best College in Indiana

The University of Evansville is the third best college in Indiana, a recent study says. The personal finance website WalletHub released Monday its ‘2020’s Best College & University Rankings’.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana:

University of Notre Dame Purdue University-West Lafayette University of Evansville DePauw University Indiana University-Bloomington Oakland City University Goshen College Wabash College Marian University Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

School Snapshot: University of Evansville (1 = Best; 15 = Average; 30 = Worst)

13 th – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 9 th – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 17 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 9 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 8 th – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 14th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Click here to read the full article.

Comments

comments