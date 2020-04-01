University of Evansville Music Dept. Presents Free Online Concerts

The University of Evansville’s Department of Music will be presenting recorded concerts online for community members to enjoy free of charge.

More than 90 concerts are hosted by UE’s Department of Music during the semester, on campus and around the community. These concerts feature students, faculty, alumni, guests, and friends of the University.

“The power of music can help us cope with difficult times and bring us some peace,” said Dennis Malfatti, professor of music, director of choral activities, and department co-chair. “Although UE cannot host concerts for the time being, the Department of Music is pleased to share with the UE community recordings of recent concerts.”

Under the current shelter-in-place guidelines and during the month of April, the department will release a UE concert recorded during a recent academic year.

Listen online to the first in this series: A University Choir concert from October 30, 2018.

Check the department’s Facebook page or visit the concert series web page each week for a new concert.

Comments

comments