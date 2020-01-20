University of Evansville Celebrates MLK Jr. Day

The University of Evansville held its annual Civil Rights March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Students and faculty participated in the symbolic walk at the Meeks Family Field House on Monday.

During the event, several civil rights activists spoke about MLK Jr. Day and how it should be remembered for years to come, going hand in hand with the theme of this year’s march, which was “2020: King’s Vision and Legacy in Modern America.”

The event will continue until 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

You can see the University of Evansville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event page here.

