University of Evansville Cancels Trips Over Coronavirus Concerns

Fears over the coronavirus continue to sweep across the globe. Even here in the Tri-State, the outbreak is having an impact on students’ spring and summer study plans.

The University of Evansville is exercising an abundance of caution. They’ve announced that their spring and summer programs are “elevated risk areas”.

Those countries where either the Centers for Disease Control or the state department have advised against travel like China, South Korea, and Italy are canceled. Now they’re discouraging students and faculty from making those trips themselves. Though, the university also has a plan in place for students returning to the Evansville campus or to Harlaxton from those elevated risk areas, which may include mandatory testing or even quarantine.

The university says it does not currently have students studying or professors teaching in China or Korea. But current students say they’re glad the University of Evansville is keeping their health top of mind

Cameron Wulfert says, “I think it makes sense, and it sounds good to me. I like that the university is trying to keep its students safe. If there’s a risk factor, I think they should make sure no more students are put at risk.”

The decision comes amid recent announcements from leaders across the Tri-State regarding the virus this week. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke held a roundtable discussion with health and community leaders seeking to calm local fears.

Dr. James Porter says, “We’ve had a number of people that we’ve taken through the algorithm, but no one who has resulted in having a test.”

While Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reminded those in the bluegrass: “No one in Kentucky has tested positive. But we have a strong response and monitoring system in place that is already active.”

44News will continue to update you on all the changes and impacts coronavirus is causing across the nation and around the world.

