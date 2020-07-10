University of Evansville Announces Financial Relief for Students During COVID-19 Pandemic

The University of Evansville (UE) has announced reductions and benefits for students to ease their financial burdens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These reductions and benefits announced by UE on July 9 are available for recent college graduates, transfer students, nurses, teachers, and others looking to enhance skills.

The most dramatic offers include a reduced tuition rate for recent graduates seeking a second undergraduate degree and transfer students intending to live on UE’s campus.

Students who graduated from college in 2020 are eligible to complete a second undergraduate degree at the significantly reduced rate of $315 per credit hour. Many second undergraduate degrees can be completed with just 30 to 48 credit hours, equating to approximately $10,000 – $15,000 in tuition.

New transfer students entering in Fall 2020 will receive free housing for the semester. This option is only available to new transfer students who are not already receiving full-tuition scholarships or benefits. Current students are not eligible for this housing benefit.

Many additional programs are available to anyone at the rate of $315 per credit hour, including:

Transition to Teaching Program. This 17-credit program allows students with bachelor’s degrees to secure an Indiana teaching license in high need areas including life sciences/biology, chemistry, physics, foreign language, and mathematics, and can typically be completed in one year at the cost of under $6,000.

Accelerated Elementary Education Degree. This 48-credit program allows students with bachelor’s degrees to earn a BS in Education in as few as 3 semesters.

Online RN to BSN Program. Registered nurses may obtain a BS in Nursing through this program, which can be completed in as few as 18 months with tuition as low as $8,425.

Bachelor of Science in University Studies. This flexible program is for adult learners who do not yet have a bachelor’s degree. Both online and in-person options are available.

Studies. This flexible program is for adult learners who do not yet have a bachelor’s degree. Both online and in-person options are available. Online Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership. Adults who have completed 60 credit hours or have earned an associate’s degree are eligible to pursue this degree in an online cohort program.

College graduates from any year can obtain select master’s degrees or graduate certificates for just $525 per credit hour. Options available at this rate include:

Online Master of Public Health

Online Master of Science in Leadership

Master of Science in Athletic Training

Master of Science in Health Services Administration

Online Graduate Certificate in Public Health

Online Graduate Certificate in Innovation

Online Graduate Certificate in Non-Profit Leadership

Online Graduate Certificate in Higher Education Leadership

Anyone interested in any of these options can contact the university at 1-833-BeAnAce (1-833-232-6223) or visit www.evansville.edu.

Comments

comments