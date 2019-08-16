Universal Background Checks Impact Gun Sales

The mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have also brought a new wave of attention to gun control bill that was passed by the house more than five months ago and has been stalled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ever since.

Lawmakers haven’t said when there will be a vote, but that measure would expand mandatory background checks to include private sales.

“For us it’s a standard background check,” says Blake Sergesketter, LawMan Tactical Sales and Marketing. “Questions are asked about gender, race, health issues from mental, social security. It kind of narrows it down a little bit with the common names.”

Just last week both Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young defended the second amendment while addressing change.

“But I think maybe you need to strengthen background checks so that they’re better at keeping guns out the hands of people who are going to use them for the wrong reasons,” says Senator Braun.

“We’re going to be looking at all of the things we can do from a public policy standpoint. Whether it’s background checks or additional investments in mental health,” says Senator Young.

The bill would make it illegal for any unlicensed private citizen to transfer a gun to anyone other than a federally licensed firearm dealer who would legally be required to run a background check.

“The only thing it would affect more is the private sales, the gun shows, and just individual sales in itself,” says Sergesketter. “Gun shows you can walk in and walk out that same day with a riffle pistol, anything no background check at all versus doing it through an FFL dealer such as ourselves.”

Twelve States and Washington D.C already have universal background checks on all sales of firearms.

“I think it’s going to be more on the individual whether they feel comfortable knowing that they gave their firearm to someone without knowing their background or their history,” says Sergesketter.

Kentucky also only requires background checks when purchasing a gun from a federally licensed dealer.

As of now, 17 states including Indiana and Illinois have a Red Flag Law which allows police to temporarily confiscate guns from people who are threatening to harm themselves or others.

