United Way Gets $1.95 Milllion COVID-19 Economic Relief Grant

United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced Wednesday it has been approved to receive a $1.95 million COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant, made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which the three United Ways are members.

These special funds will be used to further enhance the work already underway with the COVID-19 Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region.

Its purpose is to assist human and social service nonprofits helping individuals and families with immediate COVID-19 related financial needs.

Over $4.5 million has been raised by the COVID-19 Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region. The fund will serve the region through Relief, Recovery and Restoration for what is estimated to be over 18 months.

Applications opened Friday, April 3 for organization working in the relief phase of the pandemic. The COVID-19 Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region plans to begin allocations to the first recipients this week.

United Way of Southwestern Indiana is in partnership with the United Way of Posey County and United Way of Gibson County.

