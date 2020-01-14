Uniontown Man Arrested on Assault, Robbery Charges

A Uniontown man is behind bars in connection to an assault and robbery investigation that occurred New Year’s night in Corydon.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Seth Nally in Morganfield on a Henderson County warrant.

Nally was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. He is being held in Union County jail pending bond.

Those charges stem from an incident on New Year’s in Corydon City Park where two males sitting in a vehicle were beaten with hammers and robbed by a white male and black male.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call HCSO at (270) 826-2713.

