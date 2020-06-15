Union County Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

A new case of coronavirus was confirmed in a Union County, Kentucky resident on Monday by the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD).

The newly identified Union County case brings the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD’s seven-county district to 766. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 667 (87%).

Currently, only one individual in the seven-county district is hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 766 total cases in the district, 88 (11%) have required hospitalization.

The GRDHD district covers Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster Counties:

Additional Demographic Information Via GRDHD:

Average Age: 42-years-old

Age Range: 7-months-old – 93-years-old

Male: 53.3%

Female: 46.7%

Note: Not all demographic information is available because of incomplete reporting from a testing site.

GRDHD is offering free coronavirus testing. Curbside testing will be offered at the Green River clinic locations in McLean and Ohio County on June 16th.

Health officials say the curbside testing will be available at their clinic locations in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster County on June 17th.

Testing will also be provided from their mobile unit at Dugan Best Park in Owensboro and at the Henderson County clinic on June 18th.

You can schedule an appointment by visiting their website here.

