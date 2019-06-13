Union County Man Arrested for Having “Inappropriate Relationship” With Minor

June 13th, 2019 Kentucky

A Union County man is facing a charge of sexual relationship with a minor.

Kentucky State Police arrested Kyle R. Edmondson, 32, from Sturgis, and charged him with one count of sodomy in the second degree.

According to the police report, KSP launched an investigation in Edmondson after allegations he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an underage male in March 2019.

State Police arrested Edmondson without incident at his home and transported him to the Union County Detention Center in Morganfield.

