Union County Judge-Executive Shares a Message of Hope

Union County Judge-Executive Adam O’Nan has a message of hope and encouragement for the Union County, Kentucky community and others.

“The folks in Union County are doing a fantastic job of practicing social distancing, shopping one at a time at our local stores, and great hygiene to help flatten the curve,” Judge-Executive O’Nan commended.

“I would encourage everybody – take advantage of your home time and time with your family, to stop and just take a look around,” Judge-Executive O’Nan continued.

“Even in the midst of this pandemic that we have called COVID-19, there is beauty surrounding us,” Judge-Executive O’Nan concluded.

Comments

comments