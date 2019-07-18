Union County Grad Robison Leading RiverDawgs

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Bo Robison threw some relief innings for the Panthers his freshman season, but now the soon to be Sophomore is working for more playing time next spring. The Union County grad is sharpening his skills with the Owensboro Riverdawgs, who are currently on top of the east division in the Ohio Valley League.

“He’s number 2 on the team in innings pitched and he’s a guy who’s been in a lot of high pressure situations,” said RiverDawgs Head Coach Vic Evans. “I laugh because there’s been a couple times where you have a two run lead and the bases are loaded, nobody out, or bases loaded with one out and I go out and make a pitching change. He comes in from the bullpen and I’m like ‘hey man I did it again, get us out of it,’ and he’s found a way to do that a lot of times.”

With an unblemished 5 – 0 record that leads the team, you could say Bo Robison is dialed in as a relief pitcher for the Riverdawgs, but his experience in the OVL is about more than stats.

“Fun, once again we have a lot of fun here,” said RiverDawgs RHP/OF Bo Robison. “The OVL is a pretty competitive conference so it’s fun to play in.”

Though his work has been dominant for the Riverdawgs, the Union County alum knows he can still improve in other areas.

“A little bit of consistency,” said Evans. “He struggles a little bit with his command at times, and that’s what we’re really working on with him.”

“Work on continuing to be a better pitcher,” said Robison. “Play defense, hit, do the simple things.”

“The thing about Bo is he’s a guy out of the bullpen that can go everyday,” said Evans. “He’ll throw three innings on Monday and you ask him how he feels Tuesday he’ll say ‘Coach I’ve got another one in me.’ That’s nice to have when you’re playing this many games in a short amount of time. We have a guy that bounces back and can give you a lot of innings.”

Robison is hoping his work this summer can help Kentucky Wesleyan when he returns to the Panther ball club in the spring, and knows one specific aspect he wants to have locked in when he steps back on the mound at Panther Park.

“Off speed for strikes, that is the key to pitching. You’ve got o have those so I need to work on that.”

