Union Co. Receives Federal Grant to Upgrade Sewer System

The Union County Fiscal Court was awarded a $779,646 competitive federal grant from the Delta Regional Authority’s (DRA) Community Infrastructure Fund, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel announced Tuesday.

The county plans to use the resources for critical upgrades to its 80-year old sewer system in Morganfield, which serves the Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center, the Morganfield Industrial Park, and other communities in Union County.

Senator McConnell contacted the DRA in support of his constituents’ federal grant application.

These improvements are the first phase of a long-term project to support the sewer system’s future vitality and to encourage economic development throughout the county.

According to the DRA, this grant will help retain 600 jobs and nearly 1,500 families will benefit from the improved water and sewer services.

“This federal grant invests not only in Union County’s infrastructure, but also in its workforce and communities,” said Senator McConnell. “The critical upgrades will help continue to encourage economic growth in Western Kentucky and tap into the region’s potential. I was proud to partner with local leaders, especially Judge Executive Adam O’Nan, and help draw national attention to this vital Kentucky project.”

