Unemployment Insurance Questions Answered

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing a record number of Americans to seek unemployment benefits. In just seven days, numbers doubled to 6.6 million people filing for benefits. Officials are now having a tough time keeping up with the surge of unemployment claims

Workforce development staff members have been working around the clock. Last week, nearly 150 thousand Hoosiers submitted unemployment insurance claims, trying to pay their bills. These rates are astronomical compared to the 2,000 claims during the same week in 2019.

The need for supplementing lost incomes are inundating call centers across the nation. Some people have been put on hold for hours or disconnected. In Indiana, this is an issue the Workforce Development Department’s Chief of Staff, Josh Richardson, says they are working on.

“We don’t even have enough lines to tell them [the caller] that they can’t get through. We’ve had to order headsets for individuals that are working remotely so they can take these calls. We’ve added from other parts of our agency,” says Richardson.

Many callers have questions about the stimulus package. Right now, Richardson says they don’t have the answers since those are federal benefits. Which means the state’s current unemployment system will have to be changed.

“We are expecting the guidance from the federal government at any time,” says Richardson.

President Trump is adding $600 to weekly unemployment benefits and is now including self-employed, or gig, workers.

If you have been denied unemployment insurance, it’s because the state’s system has not been updated.

“What will happen next is there will be an additional application process for all of those people,” says Richardson. “They haven’t done anything wrong.” He says it will be a few weeks before that money is in Hoosiers’ pockets. “I’ll tell you that I think there are states where it will turn into months.”

If you have any other questions pertaining to unemployment insurance claims, click this link. It answers all the reoccurring questions coming through to the call center.

