Unemployment Claims Filed as Businesses Reopen

Another 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. That means a staggering 38 million people are now without a job over the global health pandemic.

“There’s been about 16.2% of our workforce. Our local workforce has filed for unemployment insurance,” says Greg Wathen, president of southwest Indiana’s economic development coalition. Nearly two hundred and eighty thousand Hoosiers have filed for unemployment during this health crisis. 25,000 people have submitted a claim in southwestern Indiana. This is a stark difference than before the coronavirus pandemic. “On March 14th, total, we had 115 claim forms for our region,” says Wathen.

Illinois has seen more than 7seven hundred thirty thousand jobless claims.

Meanwhile the bluegrass state has seen upwards of two hundred forty-six thousand claims.

Christy Osborn the owner of Rockhouse On The River is working to open up next week, bringing some of their employees off of unemployment.

“We’re excited we are bringing back most of our staff so they are really excited to come back and see our customers we’ve been missing,” says Christy Osborn, owner of Rockhouse On The River. On Tuesday, after Memorial Day, Rockhouse On The River’s doors will be open, but only one-third of its capacity can dine in. “We are doing a certain percentage of sales, but definitely not any better of our 100 percent of where we were if we had the doors open.”

Restaurants across the Tri-State have closed their doors for good.

In Evansville Chili’s, the Wendy’s on Green River Road, the east side Steak and Shake along with both Logan’s Roadhouse locations are closing.

In Owensboro, Golden Corral and TGI Friday’s have will not be opening back up.

This follows the closures of Tumbleweed in Madisonville and Bliss Artisan in Henderson.

