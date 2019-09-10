UK’s Alpha Chi Omega Under Investigation for Conduct Violations

The University of Kentucky has confirmed the Alpha Chi Omega sorority chapter is under investigation.

The chapter is being investigated following allegations involving the school’s code of conduct.

Alpha Chi Omega was founded at the UK in 2015 and has since grown to be the largest sorority on campus with more than two-hundred members.

For now, it will remain a registered student organization while the investigation is conducted.

It is not clear when the UK expects to complete the investigation.

But it will give Alpha Chi Omega due process prior to any finding or sanctions.

