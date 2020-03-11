Kentucky

UK, U of L Switch to Online Classes Due to Coronavirus

The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville have announced Wednesday that they will suspend classroom instruction and move classes strictly online into early April as a response to Coronavirus.
UK says that classes will be held “online or other alternatives” from Mar. 23 through Apr. 3, plus all university-sponsored, international travel is suspended “indefinitely.”
U of L is currently on Spring Break and will extend it to Mar. 17.  Then, from Mar. 18 to Apr. 5, will have only online classes.

