UK Releases Details of Long Term Contract With John Calipari

John Calipari, the head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky, has signed a new long term deal.

According to the contract, Calipari will make $8 million in the next two seasons, before his pay increases to $8.5 million in July 2021. He will be compensated $9 million starting July 2025.

During Calipari’s 10 seasons at UK, he leads all coaches in 305 total wins, 31 NCAA Tournament wins, four Final Fours, seven Elite Eights, and eight Sweet 16s.

The new deal would also give him the opportunity to remain at Kentucky.

Following the news, Calipari released this statement:

I want to thank the university, Dr. Eli Capilouto, Mitch Barnhart and DeWayne Peevy for approaching me with the opportunity to finish my career at Kentucky. I’ve said from day one that this would be the gold standard and it has been for student-athletes and coaches. As I enter my 11th year, I’m reminded it took me 20 years to get an opportunity to like this. There is no other place I want to be. As I look forward, my mindset is what’s next and how can we be first at it for the young people that we coach.

