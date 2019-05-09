UE to Play Against UK This November

For all the basketball fans get ready to have your mind blown.

The University of Evansville will face off against the University of Kentucky for the first time ever.

The two teams will meet on the hardwood on Tuesday, November 12th at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Its happening! The Purple Aces and Kentucky meet up for the first time on the hardwood on November 12, 2019 inside Rupp Arena. @waltermccarty set to return to his alma mater as the head coach of #UE. #ForTheAces pic.twitter.com/Ow5tPdZijF — Evansville Basketball (@UEAthletics_MBB) May 9, 2019

