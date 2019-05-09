UE to Play Against UK This November

May 9th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

For all the basketball fans get ready to have your mind blown.

The University of Evansville will face off against the University of Kentucky for the first time ever.

The two teams will meet on the hardwood on Tuesday, November 12th at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

