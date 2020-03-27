UE Students to Receive Housing Refund

University of Evansville President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz announced Friday that students who have vacated University housing will be refunded the charges for room and board for the remainder of the spring semester on a pro-rated basis.

Pietruszkiewicz said the decision is a response to the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to classes being delivered through online instruction.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, we have made several important decisions – and always with the best interests of our students,” Pietruszkiewicz said.

The decision was collaborative and supportive and included input from University administration, trustees, and the Board of Directors.

