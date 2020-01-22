UE Students React to New Men’s Basketball Head Coach Todd Lickliter

The community is reacting to the University of Evansville’s decision, as the school has decided to go in a different direction with new Men’s Basketball Head Coach Todd Lickliter.

Former head coach Walter McCarty was let go Tuesday following an investigation into his off-court conduct, after he was placed on administrative leave after being accused of violating UE’s Title IX policy.

Some are excited about the fresh start that the recent chain of events could give the team.

“Hearing that he was fired, it was a little disappointing, but knowing that things could have been going on, I think getting him out of the situation was great,” one UE freshman said.

Another UE student reacted, saying, “I think we’re a resilient school, we’re a very resilient athletic department, and I think we’ll be okay in the long run.”

Fans are looking forward to seeing what coach Lickliter will bring to the table.

Full release regarding Todd Lickliter being hired as the new UE Men’s Head Basketball Coach pic.twitter.com/yJU6aOwX2k — John Rawlings (@JohnRawlingsTV) January 22, 2020

