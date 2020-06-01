UE Statement on Racial Injustices and Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Below is a statement from the University of Evansville:

Our UE community and our nation mourns the recent tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. I am deeply saddened by the increase in acts of violence and hate rather than understanding and compassion. Many African Americans in our community are experiencing a sense of deep personal loss as a result of these events, and we want you to know that we stand with you during this difficult time. At the University of Evansville, we must prepare our students for an increasingly complex world, and that is not an easy task. It is imperative that we learn from experiences, history, cultures, values, beliefs, and views different from our own and that we strive to become more empathic and more compassionate every day. At UE, we respect and value differences of all kinds, and we depend on the contributions of a diverse community as we face the challenges around us. We recognize that inclusion leads to personal growth and collective clarity. Our commitment to foster a diverse range of cultures and perspectives reflects the characteristics required to thrive in an increasingly diverse global society. Accordingly, we deplore any actions that silence or threaten members of our campus and the local community. We strongly condemn prejudice and discrimination expressed in racial violence wherever it occurs.

Now, perhaps more than ever before, we must endeavor to fulfill our University’s mission:

“To empower each student to think critically, act bravely, serve responsibly, and live meaningfully in a changing world.”

These eighteen simple words carry extraordinary meaning during this difficult time. In a world that has seen far too much inequality, injustice, and racism, now is the time to bravely enact changes necessary to bring about a future where equity and inclusion are the norm and where hatred and violence are not tolerated.