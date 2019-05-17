UE to Sale Campus Radio Station

The University of Evansville is selling its radio broadcast frequency 91.5 to WAY-FM.

“This decision did not come lightly,” says Shane Davidson, vice president for enrollment and marketing. “Ultimately, this was a strategic decision with the long-term interest of our students as our most important consideration. We evaluate expansion and constriction of programs annually to meet the marketplace of tomorrow.”

Officials say the decision to sell the station will save the University an estimated $1 million over the course of 10 years in addition to capital expense improvements.

UE will retain the assets that will be impactful for its communications curriculum. Davidson said the University looks forward to investing these savings into strategic initiatives to further enhance the student experience.

During the transition period, the WUEV will remain operational on 91.5. 44News is told the WUEV call letters will remain with UE.

The station first went on air as WEVC in 1950 when UE was known as Evansville College.

