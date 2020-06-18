UE Reveals Fall Campus Reopening Plan

The University of Evansville is preparing to resume face-to-face classes this fall semester.

To prepare for the return of students, UE is using the summer months to establish protocols and prepare all aspects of campus for the safe return of students.

A phased approach will be implemented for moving into residence halls. Below are several protocols and restrictions that will be in place once students return:

According to UE, staff and students will be required to wear masks or face coverings while on campus and inside buildings. All students and staff will be provided with a mask or face covering when they return in August. Signage will be posted throughout the campus to educate students on proper social distancing and required personal protective equipment.

UE says the dining hall will make several adjustments to food serving and seating to follow recommended practices for community dining. UE will encourage carry-out options and increase the utilization of sustainable, disposable products. Self-service stations will be eliminated, and protective barriers will be installed at all points of service. All food service lines will be clearly marked for proper social distancing.

In addition, classrooms and learning environments will be given new layouts to promote social distancing. Faculty may develop plans for specific classes or offer hybrid courses to further these efforts.

Changes will be made to living arrangements in residence halls to lower the risk of exposure between students. UE will be reducing the number of rooms utilized on each floor, and residence halls will be frequently cleaned and sanitized.

Housing assignments for students will be confirmed and communicated to students in July. Additional changes regarding visitation policies and lounge areas may be announced at a later date.

UE says the semester is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 17, nine days earlier than originally planned.

Additionally, the fall semester, including final exams, will end prior to Thanksgiving Break. This is an effort to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Click here for more information about reopening guidelines and plans.

Comments

comments