UE Names New Director of Alumni and Parent Relations

The University of Evansville’s Office of University Advancement has announced Jennifer Whitaker as the new Director of Alumni and Parent Relations. Whitaker is a 1999 UE alumna who earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communication with an emphasis in journalism and public relations and a minor in business. She spent the last 14 years of her career with the Buffalo Trace Council in Evansville as the district director overseeing a five-county area. She also teaches an experiential education class through the UE Center for Career Development.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Jennifer back home to the University of Evansville,” said Abigail Werling, vice president for university advancement. “Her professional experiences, leadership qualities, and passion for UE make her the ideal person to work with our alumni and friends to shape powerful and enduring change for our University.”

As the director of alumni and parent relations, Jennifer will work with the university advancement team to promote programming, volunteerism, and philanthropy to 33,000 plus UE alumni and parents around the world. She will work closely with the Alumni Association Board of Directors, Harlaxton Society Board of Directors, and Parents Council in addition to working with our UE Connect Program, regional alumni chapters, and alumni affinity groups.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the UE alumni community, and working on inviting everyone back to campus – not only once a year for homecoming, but for other events and volunteer opportunities,” said Whitaker. “There are so many ways for alumni to get involved. I can’t wait to build new relationships and show them how they can make a difference. Once you are here, it’s impossible not to feel the energy!”

The University is currently finalizing plans for Homecoming 2019 Reunion Weekend, on October 18-20. Plans include special events for certain affinity groups and the inaugural Alumni Awards Celebration, as well as annual favorites such as a tailgate party, theatre productions, and the John Collins Moore Society Brunch. For more information about homecoming, visit www.evansville.edu/homecoming.

Courtesy of University of Evansville

Comments

comments