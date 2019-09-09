UE Named #6 Best College in the Midwest

The University of Evansville is named the sixth best college in the Midwest by the 2020 U.S. News & World Report.

UE rose one spot overall this year and has appeared in the top 10 for more than a decade.

According to the report, UE has an 84 overall score, 85 percent average first year retention rate, 73 percent predicted graduation rate, student to facility ratio is 16 to 1 and a 95 percent acceptance rate.

The school is recognized for success in its engineering and business programs, commitment to undergraduate teaching, its work with veterans and international students, and for study abroad and social mobility.

Click here for the full report.

Comments

comments