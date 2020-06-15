EvansvilleIndiana
UE Moves Into Stage 3 of COVID-19 Reopening Plan
Starting June 22, the University of Evansville announced Monday it is moving into Stage 3 of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan.
This comes after receiving further guidance from the State of Indiana and the Governor’s Roadmap to Reopen Indiana.
The main differences between Stage 2 and Stage 3 are as follows:
- The campus will be open for prospective student visits with safety guidelines in place
- Athletics will begin voluntary workouts with limited access and implement social distancing guidelines
- Carson Center will open athletic ticket sales and include safety measures and protection for employees and visitors
The full Stage 3 plan can be found here.