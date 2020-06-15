EvansvilleIndiana

UE Moves Into Stage 3 of COVID-19 Reopening Plan

Tyrone Morris 3 hours ago
Starting June 22, the University of Evansville announced Monday it is moving into Stage 3 of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan.

This comes after receiving further guidance from the State of Indiana and the Governor’s Roadmap to Reopen Indiana.

The main differences between Stage 2 and Stage 3 are as follows:

  • The campus will be open for prospective student visits with safety guidelines in place
  • Athletics will begin voluntary workouts with limited access and implement social distancing guidelines
  • Carson Center will open athletic ticket sales and include safety measures and protection for employees and visitors

The full Stage 3 plan can be found here.

 

