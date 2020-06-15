UE Moves Into Stage 3 of COVID-19 Reopening Plan

Starting June 22, the University of Evansville announced Monday it is moving into Stage 3 of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan.

This comes after receiving further guidance from the State of Indiana and the Governor’s Roadmap to Reopen Indiana.

The main differences between Stage 2 and Stage 3 are as follows:

The campus will be open for prospective student visits with safety guidelines in place

Athletics will begin voluntary workouts with limited access and implement social distancing guidelines

Carson Center will open athletic ticket sales and include safety measures and protection for employees and visitors

The full Stage 3 plan can be found here.

Comments

comments