UE Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty Terminated

The University of Evansville’s head men’s basketball coach, Walter McCarty, has been terminated.

McCarty was previously placed on administrative leave for violating the university’s Title IX policy.

Since McCarty was placed on leave, additional reports of alleged misconduct were made that eventually lead to his dismissal.

“We retained a national law firm to conduct an external investigation. Since then, the University has received additional reports of alleged misconduct by Mr. McCarty. These reports came after the University had previously counseled Mr. McCarty about inappropriate conduct off the court,” UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz said in a statement.

At this time, Bennie Seltzer has been named the interim coach.

“Bennie Seltzer is doing an admirable job as interim head coach, and we are grateful that he and his assistants have stepped forward under difficult circumstances,” Pietruszkiewicz said in the statement.

