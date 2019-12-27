UE Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty on Leave

The University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has been placed on administrative leave.

According to UE, the university received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to violate its Title IX policy.

UE says they do not intend to publicly discuss or disclose any specific details related to the investigation.

The investigation will be conducted by a national law firm.

