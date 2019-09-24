UE Launches New Nurse Anesthesia Program

The new Nurse Anesthesia program for the University of Evansville is slated for January 2021 pending for accreditation.

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists have been providing anesthesia care to patients in the United States for more than 150 years.

The new program aims to increase more job opportunities for nurse anesthetists. According to a press release from UE, employment rates are expected to increase by 31 percent from 2016 to 2026.

In September 2019, Melissa Fitch was hired as founding administrator for the program.

“I’m excited to share my knowledge and love for this practice with the next generation of nurse anesthetists. Numerous healthcare facilities in Evansville and the surrounding communities have already signed clinical agreements with us and are ready to welcome CRNA students into their practices,” says Fitch.

Students who are interested in the program are encouraged to look into the program entry now. The first cohort of 16 students will begin in January of 2021. The new program lasts three years and guarantees students with 2,200 hours of clinical experience.

Applications are slated to open in Fall of 2020.

Admission requirements include the following:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing from an accredited nursing program

One full year of intensive care experience in the ICU or CCU

CCRN not required, but strongly preferred

3.0 overall undergraduate GPA

3.0 undergraduate GPA in science-specific areas of study

Have at least two separate anesthetist shadow experiences

