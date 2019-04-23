UE Investing More Money Into Its Changemaker Challenge

The University of Evansville is making big changes to its Changemaker Challenge.

THe school will invest four times the amount of money into the competition than usual. The first-place team will still received a full tuition scholarship.

Now, the top six teams will win an annual scholarship ranging from $18,000 to $26,000. UE president Christopher Pietruszkiewicz says scholarship money isn’t the only aspect of this competition.

“We also want to make sure they have the courage and the bravery to be able to make and implement changes,” Pietruszkiewicz noted. “It’s one thing to have an idea, It’s the second part to implement it and that’s want community changemaking is all about.”

UE is hoping to double the amount of competitors this coming year so they are also allowing students to work with students from other schools.

Comments

comments