UE to Host 18th Annual Memorial Lecture This Friday

The University of Evansville will host its 18th annual Thomas C. Fiddick Memorial Lecture later this week. The event will be held on Friday, November 8th at 7 p.m.

Susan Kent, arts and sciences professor of distinction from the University of Colorado will be the guest speaker.

Kent’s presentation, titled The Traumatic Effects of the 1918-19 Influenza Epidemic, will be held in Smythe Lecture Hall, Room 170 within the Schroeder School of Business and is free and open to the public.

Her lecture will examine the world impact of the Spanish Flu on a variety of people and events.

