UE to Hold Dedication Ceremony for Hyde Hall

The newly-renovated Hyde Hall is finally completed. To celebrate its completion, the University of Evansville will hold a dedication ceremony in Shanklin theater within Hyde Hall.

The ceremony will kick off Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Hyde Hall is in the heart of the UE campus and houses Shanklin Theatre, home of the UE’s nationally renowned undergraduate theatre program.

Hyde Hall is also home to the administrative offices for the William Ridgway College of Arts and Sciences and other faculty offices, classrooms, and core learning spaces. Construction began in May 2018.

For questions or assistance during the event, please call or text Amanda Campbell at 812-598-8940.

Comments

comments