UE Celebrates Earth’s 4.6 Billionth Birthday

The University of Evansville’s Environment Concerns Organization will host an Earth Day birthday celebration. The celebration will kick off on April 22nd at 5 p.m. on the East Terrace Lawn on UE’s campus and will commemorate the Earth’s 4.6 billionth year of existence.

The celebration will feature Earth Day themed food, merchandise, and activities.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the event.

Community organizations at the event will include Wesselman Woods Nature Center, Urban Seeds, Audubon Nature Society, Project Acorn, Norwex, and the Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life.

Comments

comments