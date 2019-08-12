UE Awarded Check for Energy Saving Efforts

The University of Evansville is being rewarded for its energy saving efforts.

Monday, Vectren Energy Delivery presented the university with a rebate check of more than $280,000. The money is to account for the energy savings the university incurred from participating in the company’s energy electric business incentive programs.

The university achieved this by upgrading from a mixture of incandescent, T8 fluorescent and high intensity discharge lighting to Energy Star® and DesignLights Consortium® approved LED lighting.

The upgrades reduced energy usage by 33 percent.

“We appreciate Vectren’s commitment to ensuring its customers have the opportunity to take advantage of energy-efficient, cost-saving incentives that also decrease our overall energy usage,” said Chad Miller, executive director of facilities management and planning at the University of Evansville. “The energy savings from these upgrades not only affects our bottom line, but also the size of our carbon footprint.”

