UE Announces Todd Lickliter as New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

University of Evansville former Assistant Coach Todd Lickliter has now been named the new Head Coach of the Evansville Purple Aces.

This comes just hours after the termination of coach McCarty was announced.

McCarty was previously placed on administrative leave for violating the university’s Title IX policy.

Lickliter, who was the National Coach of the Year in 2007, was an assistant to McCarty last summer but stepped down from that role due to medical issues.

On Wednesday, Lickliter will be on the bench for the Evansville Purple Aces home game against the Drake Bulldogs.

Full release regarding Todd Lickliter being hired as the new UE Men’s Head Basketball Coach pic.twitter.com/yJU6aOwX2k — John Rawlings (@JohnRawlingsTV) January 22, 2020

