Uber Releases 2018 Safety Report

A new report from ride-share company Uber says in 2018, more than 3,000 sexual assaults, including 235 rapes, were reported during its rides.

The ride-hailing company’s first-ever safety report details attacks on both riders and drivers. Five categories of sexual assault were identified in the report, with non-consensual touching being the most prevalent offense.

We're committed to safety. That's why we released a US Safety Report. Learn more → https://t.co/JMkTUCFN9W pic.twitter.com/R3OyjLLg4b — Uber (@Uber) December 5, 2019

Comments

comments