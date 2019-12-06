Indiana

Uber Releases 2018 Safety Report

Adam Kight 5 mins ago
Less than a minute

A new report from ride-share company Uber says in 2018, more than 3,000 sexual assaults, including 235 rapes, were reported during its rides.

The ride-hailing company’s first-ever safety report details attacks on both riders and drivers. Five categories of sexual assault were identified in the report, with non-consensual touching being the most prevalent offense.

