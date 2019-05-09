Uber Driver Works to Save Lives

Bambi Mitchell does not drive for Uber for the money.

“I drove on the nights that people go out drinking because somebody decided to drink and drive and now I’m a widow,” says Uber driver. Bambi Mitchell.

Six years ago her loving husband’s life was cut way too short.

“My husband got up, it was the Fourth of July 2013. He decided he was going to Illinois to try to find a guy that he used to work with,” says Mitchell. “The next thing I know I got a knock on the door about 2:30 maybe.” She says getting woken up by a police officer knocking on her door is forever engraved in her memory.

“I flat out asked him if he was dead,” says Mitchell.

On that Fourth of July, her life changed forever. Walt Wells was only 41 years old when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Mitchell says she cherishes every memory they made together, but she misses those everyday moments. “I had 17 years of someone that I could talk to across a crowded room without even saying a word…just gone. So now I reach my hand out at night and there’s no one there to take it. It’s lonely. It becomes really lonely.”

All she has left is a note she put in his lunch and a piece of the car he was driving. Now she’s driving for Uber to spare others from the same heartache she experienced.

“At least for as many people as I can get home, I’ve saved that many lives and I’ve kept somebody from having to hear that knock on the door.”

