Uber Driver Arrested for Rape

Evansville Police arrested Marshall Savage Banks Friday. He is accused of raping a girl who’s friends sent her home in an Uber because she was intoxicated. This alleged incident happened in December of 2018. Some people say it’s instances like these that make them hesitant to use ride-sharing apps.

“I used it (Uber) one time when I was in Georgia and I was only with my sister and my friend,” says Libby Naas. “But that’s the only time I’ll ever do it if I’m with other people.”

It’s always best to share a ride with a friend. If you do go alone, you can share your trip details with a loved one while en route. Just press the “Share Trip Status” in the Uber app.

“You don’t want to be in a situation that you don’t feel comfortable in and something bad happens,” says Naas.

There are other ways you can be proactive and keep yourself safe. The first step is to order your ride while you are still inside and do your research on your driver through the app.

“Check that it’s the same person, that they have the same name, they know where you are going, they have the same car, and the same license plate number as everything that’s shown on their account before they pick you up,” says Uber and Lyft driver, Heaven D’Angelo.

Experts say doing this research will help ensure you get in the right car. Also, always sit in the back seat, especially if you are riding alone. This way you can exit on either side if you have to.

