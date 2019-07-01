Uber Driver Arrested in Connection With Rape Investigation

Evansville police say they arrested Marshall Savage Banks in connection with a rape investigation. According to the case affidavit, the victim was with friends at a bar in December 2018 and was sent home in an Uber because she was intoxicated.

The case affidavit says the victim’s friends went to her house, but she wasn’t there. When the victim’s friends approached the Uber driver, he identified himself as Jeremy, gave them the victim’s personal items, and left.

The victim was taken to the hospital after she revealed to her friends that Banks had raped her.

After a rape kit was completed on the victim, authorities tracked down Banks using the Uber app. Authorities say he began crying and throwing up, and dry heaving.

Police say Banks told them the victim was drunk and climbed into the front seat. He says the victim talked vulgar to him and unzipped his pants. He told police that he never touched her anywhere or with anything that would show up in a sexual assault kit.

Authorities say the evidence found in the rape kit “provides very strong support of the proposition that Marshall Banks is the contributor to the DNA profile.”

Police arrested Banks Friday evening and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

