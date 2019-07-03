Uber Driver Accused of Rape Appears in Court

The Evansville Uber driver accused of rape made his initial appearance in court Wednesday.

Marshall Banks was advised of his charges, including rape and sexual battery. Banks was arrested over the weekend after DNA evidence found on the victim matched his DNA.

The woman reported the incident in December after she took an Uber home following a night of drinking.

She claimed Banks raped her when they got to her apartment.

The Court increased his bond to $100,000 and entered a preliminary plea of not guilty.

He will return to court on July 24th at 10 a.m.

