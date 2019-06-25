U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal of Convicted Killer

U.S. Supreme Court has denied the appeal of Jeffrey Weisheit.

Weisheit was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s two children: eight-year-old Alyssa Lynch and two-year-old Caleb Lynch. He bound and gagged the two children before and then setting the house on fire with them inside in northern Vanderburgh County in 2010.

Weisheit filed a petition for post-conviction relief in the trial court, alleging his trial and appellate counsel were constitutionally ineffective.

The trial court denied the petition and the Indiana Supreme Court affirmed.

If Weisheit is executed, he would be the first Indiana inmate put to death since 2009.

Read the full court documents here.

