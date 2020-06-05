U.S. Senator Mike Braun Talks Race Relations in America

Following the murder of George Floyd on Memorial Day, there has been a national outcry for systemic and societal changes surrounding the harsh treatment of Black Americans.

In a 44News Exclusive Interview, U.S. Senator Mike Braun sat down with 44News anchor Brian Miller to have a conversation about the current state of race relations in America.

Tonight at 9 p.m., 44News will speak with Sen. Braun about rebuilding Indiana’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Related content:

Comments

comments