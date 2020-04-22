U.S. Rep. James Comer Discusses Coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Kentucky

Congressman James Comer currently represents Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

Rep. Comer joined 44News to discuss what actions he’s taking as a U.S. Representative, accusations made against him, and getting Kentucky back to work.

Hopkins County Kentucky Has Been One of the Hardest-Hit Areas Locally – What Can You Do as a U.S. Representative to Help That Community?

“We’ve been very vocal and successful in helping get PPE to Madisonville,” Rep. Comer began. “That is the critical area in my district where we’ve had the most positive cases of COVID-19.”

“The frontline workers are doing a tremendous job there, and at the very least, the federal government needs to ensure they have what they need,” Rep. Comer continued.

“So we’re in constant communication with the hospital administration there, the judge, and the mayor,” Comer went on to say.

The Courier-Journal of Louisville Grouped You in With Other Members of Congress Who Bought/sold Stock Before the Pandemic. Explain?

“I haven’t sold any stock since the COVID-19,” Rep. Comer began to explain. “The Courier-Journal is always trying to attack Republicans.”

“If you read the story, the headline said ‘Comer traded stocks ahead of COVID virus’ – I bought three stocks, and they went down,” Comer went on to say.

“So the Courier-Journal, as it always does, is very misleading,” said Rep. Comer. “Just a typical propaganda hit-piece for liberal media.”

“I don’t even communicate with the Courier-Journal anymore,” said Comer. “They’re just about bankrupt, and I know all their political reporters are all on unpaid leave now, and my advice to them is good luck finding a new job whenever the Gannett finally goes bankrupt.”

What Are Your Thoughts on Getting Western Kentucky Back to Work?

“I think that we’ve taken fairly appropriate steps, if anything we’ve been extremely cautious in Kentucky compared to states like Tennessee and Indiana,” said Rep. Comer.

“We certainly need to be focused on reopening the economy, we cant stay shut down very many more months,” Rep. Comer went on to say.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get more testing in Washington available for the states and for private industries, so any businesses that have been shut down, hopefully they’ll be able to test their employees before they let them walk back in,” said Comer. “Just to make sure that we don’t do anything to spread this.”

“Certainly social distancing will remain a reality for the foreseeable future, and I think that you’re going to see a lot more people wearing gloves and masks at work,” Rep. Comer speculated.

“I think the American people get the message that we need to take this very seriously, but at the same time we cannot continue to keep the economy shut down,” said Comer. “It’s already put us in a recession, and if we do this for many more weeks or months then we could be in a depression.”

Watch the Full Interview With Congressman James Comer Below:

