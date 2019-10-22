U.S. House Passes Bill to Make Animal Cruelty a Nationwide Felony

Under the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, it is now a federal crime to torture an animal in the United States. The U.S. House of Representatives passed PACT Tuesday afternoon establishing a federal anti-cruelty statute, filing a hole in the legal framework to protect animals.

Members of the Animal Wellness Foundation and Animal Wellness team heavily lobbied and advocated for the legislation for years.

The PACT Act, led by U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Vern Buchanan (R-FL), would prohibit extreme acts of cruelty when they occur in interstate commerce or on federal property and cracks down on widespread sexual abuse of animals (bestiality).

While current federal law bans the sale of videos showing illegal acts of cruelty, it does not prohibit the underlying conduct.

The PACT Act is the second animal protection bill to hit the 290 mark this year, and one of only nine in the 116th Congress out of over 4,500 bills that have been introduced.

