U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler to Hold Evansville Press Conference

United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler will hold a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CDT at the U.S. District Court, located at 101 Northwest Martin Luther King Boulevard, 3rd Floor Law Library, Evansville, IN 47708.

Minkler will announce charges related to a drug trafficking organization and will be joined by the following speakers:

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge J. Michael Gannon, ATF’s Columbus Field Division

Special Agent in Charge Jonathan McPherson

Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin

U.S. Attorney Minkler will also be joined by representatives from the FBI, ISP, and the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

Comments

comments