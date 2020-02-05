EvansvilleIndiana
U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler to Hold Evansville Press Conference
United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler will hold a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CDT at the U.S. District Court, located at 101 Northwest Martin Luther King Boulevard, 3rd Floor Law Library, Evansville, IN 47708.
Minkler will announce charges related to a drug trafficking organization and will be joined by the following speakers:
- DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge J. Michael Gannon, ATF’s Columbus Field Division
- Special Agent in Charge Jonathan McPherson
- Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin
U.S. Attorney Minkler will also be joined by representatives from the FBI, ISP, and the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.