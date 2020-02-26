U.S. 60 Green River “Spottsville Bridge” to Close for Truss Repairs

The U.S. 60 Green River “Spottsville Bridge” between Henderson and Owensboro will be closed on the dates of Friday, March 6 – Monday, March 9, 2020.

At 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, the closure of the bridge will begin. The bridge is expected to remain closed until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9.

Signs will be posted for a detour route that will be set up while a contractor makes truss repairs on the bridge.

This repair work on the existing bridge is part of ongoing prep work for the construction of a new bridge.

The Spottsville Bridge is located at U.S. 60 mile point 19.388 in Henderson County. Also known as the Spottsville Bridge and the Richard W. Owen Memorial Bridge, the 797-foot long structure was built as a toll bridge and opened to traffic in 1931. Tolls were removed in August 1945.

Approximately 3,000 vehicles cross the bridge on an average day. The U.S. 60 Green River Bridge at Spottsville is 9 miles east of the U.S. 41 Cloverleaf at Henderson and about 6 miles west of the Henderson-Daviess County Line.

The Spottsville Bridge is at Green River navigation mile point 8.6.

