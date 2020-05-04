Tyson Plant Reopens After Dozens of Employees Tested Positive for Coronavirus

A food processing plant in Western Kentucky is reopening on Monday after dozens of workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Production at Tyson Poultry in Robards, Kentucky, had temporarily been halted until now.

Officials at the plant say the production suspension was to allow for additional cleaning and sanitation.

According to the Green River District Health Department, nearly 80 employees of the plant had tested positive.

Related Articles:

Call for Meat Processing Plants to Remain Open Raises Safety Concerns

More Than 60 Cases of COVID-19 Associated With Two Meat Processing Plants in Western Kentucky

Comments

comments