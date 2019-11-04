Tyler Trent Corn Maze Raises Money for Cancer Research

An Indiana farm has raised money for cancer research in a very unique way.

Dull’s Tree Farm in Thorntown, Indiana made a corn maze this fall in memory of Tyler Trent. The maze was cut with an image of the Purdue student who battled pediatric cancer until his death on January 1st of this year. It also has a large ribbon and the phrase “This Maze Fights Cancer.”

Dull’s announced on Sunday that they raised more than $7,000 was raised for the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Foundation. The money will go towards cancer research and helping to support families who are facing childhood cancer.

